Gawuna Resigns As FMBN Chairman Ahead Of ‘Expected’ Defection

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Nasiru Gawuna, has formally resigned from his position, signaling a major political shift ahead of upcoming activities in Kano State and beyond.

Gawuna, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, submitted his resignation in a letter dated March 27, 2026. In the letter, he stated that his decision takes immediate effect and is in compliance with directives issued by President Bola Tinubu.

“My resignation is in strict compliance with the President’s directive requiring all political appointees to step down in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act,” Gawuna wrote.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the former FMBN chairman has concluded arrangements to defect politically in alignment with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a prominent political figure in Kano. He is expected to formally announce his move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday.

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In his resignation letter, Gawuna expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve under the current administration, describing his tenure as both an honor and a privilege.

“I am profoundly grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in me to serve. It has been a privilege to contribute to the growth and development of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and our great country,” he stated.

He also struck a reflective tone regarding his future, adding, “I place my future in the hands of Allah (SWT) and seek His divine guidance in all my endeavors.”

Gawuna assured stakeholders of a seamless transition process, noting that he would hand over responsibilities in line with established procedures.

“I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly handover in accordance with all laid-down directives,” he said.

His resignation comes amid heightened political realignments ahead of forthcoming elections, with analysts suggesting that his defection could reshape alliances in Kano’s political landscape.