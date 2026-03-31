Kano: Ex-Gov Candidate Gawuna Dumps APC

A former gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State during the 2023 general elections, Nasiru Gawuna, has formally resigned his membership from the ruling party.

In a resignation letter dated March 29, 2026, and addressed to the APC chairman in Gawuna Ward, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Gawuna described his decision as “voluntary and personal.”

“I hereby formally resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 29, 2026,” the letter read in part.

Gawuna, who previously served as deputy governor of Kano State, expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunities he had during his time as a member.

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“I remain grateful to the party for the trust and platform it provided me to serve the people,” he stated.

The former deputy governor, however, did not disclose his next move, fueling speculation about his future alignment amid ongoing political shifts in the state.

His resignation comes at a time of increasing political realignments in Kano State, as key actors continue to reposition ahead of future electoral contests.

Sources close to Gawuna revealed that he was expected to meet with former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday night at the latter’s residence on Miller Road.