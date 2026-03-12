I Don’t Believe It’s Appropriate Iran Should Be At World Cup For Safety — Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Iran’s football team on Thursday that their “life and safety” would be at risk if they took part in the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Trump’s comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation at this summer’s men’s football World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Infantino, the head of world football’s governing body, said earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump at the White House, they had discussed the “current situation in Iran.”

“President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” he wrote after the meeting on Tuesday.

Infantino in December created a FIFA peace prize and awarded it to Trump.

His comments were the first time the football chief has acknowledged the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Trump this week weighed in on the case of Iran’s visiting women footballers in Australia, calling for them to get asylum.

Asylum

An Iranian women’s football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia had changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting women’s football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home over a pre-match protest.

One player and one support member sought sanctuary before the side flew out of Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening in emotional scenes, joining five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been advised one of the group “had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind”.

“She had been advised by her teammates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy,” he said.

“As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was.”

The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, he said.

The travelling squad arrived in Malaysia early Wednesday morning after flying out from Sydney, AFP photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed.

There were fears that male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent other women seeking asylum.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

Australian officials had “made sure this was her decision” he said, referring to the Iranian team member who had changed her mind.

AFP