IWD: Soludo Celebrates Anambra Women, Hails Their Resilience

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated women in Anambra and across Nigeria on International Women’s Day 2026.

In his goodwill message, the governor commended the resilience, ingenuity, and invaluable contributions of mothers, wives, and daughters to the development of Anambra and Nigeria.

In the message to the women, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor affirmed that the global theme for this year’s celebrations, “Give to Gain,” marking the 115th anniversary of International Women’s Day, is a profound call to action.

“It challenges the age-old narrative of charity and dependency, reframing it as a strategic investment in collective prosperity. The theme signifies that when society gives women equal opportunities, access to capital, and a seat at the table of decision-making, we do not just empower an individual; we gain a multiplier effect of economic growth, social stability, and sustainable development. It is a reminder that in Anambra, a woman’s gain is indeed the family’s gain, the community’s gain, and the State’s ultimate gain,” he said.

Soludo further stated that the Anambra State government has moved beyond rhetoric to ensure that women are not just beneficiaries of development but drivers of it. He noted that his administration remains committed to creating an ecosystem where women can thrive through policies such as the One Youth, Two Skills initiative and other MSME support and financial inclusion programmes; free, quality public education for the girl-child; and political inclusion of women in strategic positions.

“Therefore, Governor Soludo celebrates Anambra women and wishes them a Happy International Women’s Day, pledging that his government is not just celebrating women for one day, but building a liveable and prosperous homeland where every woman in Anambra can walk shoulder-to-shoulder with her male counterparts, secure in her dignity and limitless in her potential.”

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, commemorates women’s struggle for equality and liberation as well as the women’s rights movement.