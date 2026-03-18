Borno Bombings: Normalcy Has Been Restored To Maiduguri — Police

Police authorities in Borno say normalcy has been restored in Maiduguri following bombings in the northeastern city.

The spokesman of the Borno Police Command, Kenneth Daso, told Channels Television’s breakfast show, The Morning Brief, that security operatives have begun an investigation into the bombings that happened on Monday.

“Well, as of now, I would say in Borno State, normalcy has been restored,” Daso said on Wednesday’s edition of the show.

“Joint security forces are currently undergoing security operations, and investigations are ongoing as the police are still probing the scene of the incidents.”

READ ALSO: [Borno Bombings] Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Maiduguri, Govs Condemn Incident

‘Reckless Waste of Human Lives’

The coordinated blasts by suspected suicide bombers tore through a busy market and other areas in Maiduguri, with the death toll initially pegged at least 23 people. More than 100 people were wounded in one of the worst recent attacks on the capital of Borno State.

Three blasts detonated on Monday evening, striking a main market, the entrance of Maiduguri’s largest teaching hospital, and a post office area.

In the wake of the attack, President Bola Tinubu ordered the country’s security chiefs “to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation”.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear,” Tinubu said in a statement.

READ ALSO: IGP Visits Borno Bombing Victims

Nigerian governors have also condemned the incident, describing it as a “reckless waste of human lives, and tasked the security forces to degrade the capacity of the terrorists to carry out such attacks”.

“Our condolences and sympathies are with the people and government of Borno State on this sad development,” Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the leader of the Forum, wrote, promising to “work with the Federal Government to totally defeat terrorists in any part of the country”.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has visited the victims of the attack, who are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Disu also conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the bombing site. The police chief assured residents of the Force’s resolve to dismantle all networks responsible for the attacks and prevent any recurrence.

Witnesses described panic as people fled from an initial explosion at the market towards an exit that passes through the post office area, where there was a second blast minutes later.