Eid-el-Fitr: Governors Urge Unity, Pray For Peace, Security

Governors across the country have extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, urging citizens to uphold the virtues of unity, compassion and peaceful coexistence, while offering prayers for national peace and security.

The state leaders emphasised the need for collective responsibility in tackling security and developmental challenges, calling for sustained unity as Muslims mark the end of Ramadan.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, commending their sacrifice, perseverance and devotion.

He urged the faithful to use the Eid celebration to seek divine guidance and pray for the leadership of the state and the country, while also calling for vigilance and the reporting of suspicious activities to security agencies.

Similarly, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, поздравulated the Muslim Ummah and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

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Zulum described Ramadan as a period of spiritual renewal and charitable giving, noting that over 300,000 vulnerable persons received support across the state during the fasting period.

While expressing grief over recent attacks, including the March 9 suicide bombings in Maiduguri, the governor reiterated his resolve to confront insurgency.

“I urge the people to sustain their resilience and continue to support security initiatives aimed at restoring peace,” he said, while assuring that Eid prayer grounds would be adequately secured.

In Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal called on Muslims to intensify prayers for peace and unity. “Eid El-Fitr is a joyous occasion, representing gratitude, unity, and renewal. It is a moment to intensify our prayers for peace in our beloved state and throughout the nation,” he said.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, emphasised interfaith harmony, noting that the coincidence of Ramadan with the Christian Lenten season presents an opportunity to strengthen unity.

He urged citizens to sustain values of patience, generosity and empathy, and to promote peaceful coexistence across religious divides.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, also called for tolerance, peace and unity, stressing that national progress depends on harmonious coexistence. He appealed to residents to remain security conscious and avoid crowded places, while encouraging the adoption of values such as love, forgiveness and brotherhood.

Likewise, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, urged Muslims to uphold the virtues of patience, compassion and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan.

“These noble values should strengthen our commitment to service and the welfare of our communities throughout the year,” he said.

In Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago encouraged Muslims to sustain the lessons of Ramadan, including charity, humility and sacrifice, and to pray for lasting peace and economic stability. He also advised residents, particularly youths, to celebrate responsibly.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, called on Nigerians to cherish diversity and promote unity.

“May this occasion strengthen our bonds of peace, unity, and mutual respect among all faiths,” Fubara said, urging citizens to embrace tolerance and understanding.

Similarly, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, urged residents to promote unity and avoid divisive tendencies, particularly as political activities intensify. He called for peaceful engagement and issue-based campaigns.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described Ramadan as a period of reflection and self-discipline, urging Muslims to sustain the values of patience, generosity and humility beyond the fasting period.

In Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, called for continued harmony and mutual respect among citizens. “Eid-el-Fitr is a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude. Let us celebrate in peace and remain steadfast in our shared responsibility to build a better society,” he said.

On his part, Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace in Nigeria and global stability, while extending love and charity to the less privileged.

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, encouraged Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity and peaceful coexistence, describing Eid as “a celebration that embodies the noblest ideals of faith and humanity.”

Makinde and other state leaders, including Governors Babagana Umara Zulum, Dauda Lawal, and Uba Sani, also stressed the importance of vigilance during the festivities, urging citizens to prioritise safety and remain alert to their surroundings.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Minister Nyesom Wike called on residents to uphold the values of compassion, forgiveness and unity, while praying for continued peace and progress in Nigeria.