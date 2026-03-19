Eid-el-Fitr: Akpabio Hails Muslims, Urges Compassion For Less Privileged

As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has extended his warmest congratulations to the faithful in Nigeria, calling for compassion, forgiveness, and unity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the spiritual exercise of fasting, urging them to continue with the philanthropic practice of almsgiving and love for one another.

“This joyous celebration reminds us of the profound values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr embodies. As you conclude this important exercise of fasting and spiritual reflection, be reminded of the importance of empathy, kindness, and generosity towards others, particularly the less privileged.

“May the spirit of Eid inspire us to cultivate compassion, promote understanding, and work towards a more just and harmonious Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I sincerely wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid celebration, and pray for peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria and globally.” Rt Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr. Special Adviser Media and Publicity Office of the President of the Senate.

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On Wednesday, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, approved the declaration of Friday as the day for Eid-el-Fitr.

He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and called for sustained prayers for national unity and development.

The Sultan’s announcement came after the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.