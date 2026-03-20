Muslims In Nigeria, Mark End Of Ramadan, Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

After weeks of fasting and supplication, Muslims faithful in Nigeria and across the world are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, signalling the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

From the expansive prayer grounds of Kano, Kwara and Sokoto to the bustling metropolitan centres of Lagos and Abuja, worshippers gathered in their thousands for the traditional two-rakat prayers.

President Tinubu, who returned to the country early Friday after a two-day state visit to the UK, observed the prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos State. The former governor was accompanied by government officials.

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In his Sallah message released earlier, the president enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasise piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” Tinubu said.

Reechoing the sentiment of the president, Vice President Kashim Shettima called for unity among Nigerians, stressing that what binds the country supersedes what divides the citizens of the country.

Shettima, who observed the prayers in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the fasting, which also coincides with the Christian fasting period, is a deeper reflection for unity among the citizens of the country.

The former Borno governor, accompanied by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and members of the National Assembly, also called on Nigeria to always live in peace because it is a bedrock to development.

Governors and other leaders, also urged citizens to uphold the virtues of unity, compassion and peaceful coexistence while offering prayers for national peace and security.

Opposition figure, Peter Obi, also joined the celebration, urging Nigerians to “carry forward the spirit of kindness, extend help to the vulnerable, and work together for peace, justice, and progress in our nation.

“May the lessons of Ramadan, love, humility, generosity, and unity continue to guide us,” he wrote on his X on Friday.

The African Democratic Congress, also celebrated with the muslim faithful and its message, called for a reflection on the lessons of Ramadan.

“As we celebrate the end of the holy month, may its lessons renew our collective resolve to build a citizen-centred Nigeria,” the party stated.

The timing of the holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Observing the Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex during daylight hours. Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.

Fasting is widely practised in Saudi Arabia, home of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

In his annual message, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged Nigerians to carry forward the lessons of self-discipline, piety, and brotherly love cultivated during the fast.