Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Urges Muslims To Uphold Unity, Compassion Beyond Ramadan

As Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, urging renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

President Tinubu enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasise piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

The President’s message was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.

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President Tinubu urged all Muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie.

The President also tasked Muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.

On Wednesday, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, approved the declaration of Friday as the day for Eid-el-Fitr.

He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and called for sustained prayers for national unity and development.

The Sultan’s announcement came after the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.