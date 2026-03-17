FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays For Eid-el-Fitr

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

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The Minister urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice emphasised during the holy month.

He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Minister encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

The statement added that the Federal Government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.