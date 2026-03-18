Eid-El-Fitri: Sultan Declares Friday As First Day Of Shawwal

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced Friday, March 20, 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, following the non-sighting of the crescent that signals the end of Ramadan.

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The announcement was made in a statement signed by Sambo Wali Junaidu, who is the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee, Nigeria.

According to the statement, no credible reports were received from across the country confirming the sighting of the Shawwal moon on Wednesday, March 18, which marked the 29th day of Ramadan.

He said, therefore, that Thursday, March 19, 2026, shall be the 30th day of Ramadan 1447AH.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, also approved the declaration of Friday as the day for Eid-el-Fitr.

He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and called for sustained prayers for national unity and development.

The Sultan’s announcement came after the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan would begin on Friday, according to a statement published by state media.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Thursday, is the completion of the 30th day of the month of Ramadan, and that Friday is the day of the Blessed Eid al-Fitr,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The timing of the holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Observing the Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and intimacy during daylight hours.

Observant Muslims are also encouraged to donate to the poor.