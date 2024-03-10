Ramadan Begins Monday, Sultan Declares

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1445AH.

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi Foundation observing the position of the crescent which signals the beginning of Ramadan which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in Abuja, Nigeria on March 10, 2024. Photos: Sodiq… pic.twitter.com/Uf8e2J6lwf — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 10, 2024

The Sultan, in a post shared by the National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria on its X handle on Sunday, called on Muslims across the country to commence fasting on Monday, March 11, 2024.

“Today, Monday 29th day Sha’aban 1445AH which is equivalent to 10th March 2024, marks the end of Sha’aban 1445 AH. The reports of positive moon were received from muslim leaders and organisations across the country which we fully accepted.

“Consequently, Monday the 11th day of March 2024 will count as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH. We therefore, call on muslims across the country to commence fast accordingly. We call on all muslims to use the glorious month of Ramadan for extra prayers for our leaders and country, Nigeria.

“We appeal to the well meaning individuals amongst us to assist the vulnerable and poor with food and other items during this glorious month to cushion the effect of hardship being experienced in the country. May Allah SWT reward our Ibadat with Al-Jannah firdaus. Ramadan Kareem to all muslims in Nigeria and the world over,” he said.

Earlier, the crescent, which signals the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

“The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia! Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers,” the Haramain Sharafain in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

The moon, which was spotted on Sunday evening, signals the end of Sha’aban, the eight month of the Hijri Calendar, and the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan which is equivalent to Monday, March 11.

The month of Ramadan is determined by the Lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, and commence as well as conclude based on the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar in which Muslims world over fast for either 29 or 30 days based on the sighting of the moon. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.