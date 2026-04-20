Lagos Gov Poll: Hamzat Hasn’t Declared Interest, Tinubu Hasn’t Endorsed Anyone – Jandor

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, has said that Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has not declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election.

Adediran, known as ‘Jandor’, also stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not endorsed anyone to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

He stated this during Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s political programme Politics Today.

Responding to questions on whether Hamzat had secured the President’s backing, he said, “He (Hamzat) hasn’t even said to us himself that he is running. He is the deputy governor of Lagos, qualified, with over 20 years of experience in that space.”

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Jandor, an aspirant on the platform of the APC, noted that the party had yet to issue any directive suggesting a consensus arrangement.

“As we speak, the party says it’s going to be direct primaries. If tomorrow it says this is what we are doing, we will fall in line. The party is supreme,” he said.

On speculations of presidential endorsement, Jandor dismissed the claims, noting that aspirants would be duly informed if such a decision had been taken.

“No, the President hasn’t endorsed anyone. I am an aspirant, and we are a few people also gunning for this. We will be the first set of people to know if there is anything like that because communication will come,” he said.

The former PDP governorship candidate further revealed that he had met with Tinubu, who, according to him, neither discouraged him from contesting nor promised him the party’s ticket.

Addressing his early declaration of interest, Jandor defended the move, saying it reflected confidence in his ambition.

“Absolutely, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody will believe in you. When the President was running for the ticket, he came out to say he wanted to run,” he said.

The APC aspirant also asserted that Lagos politics was increasingly consolidating, claiming there is “nothing like opposition again” in the state.

However, he reiterated that he would support the party if he failed to secure its ticket.

2027 Gov Race

With Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu serving his final term, the race for the 2027 Lagos governorship is gathering pace within the APC.

Prominent figures who have been rumoured to be intersted in the seat include Hamzat, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Tokunbo Abiru, an aide to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

In the 2023 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner, defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Jandor.

The former PDP chieftain had contested the election with Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as his running mate, but the PDP came a distant third.

President Tinubu remains the central power broker, with the Governorship Advisory Council (GAC) expected to influence the party’s eventual candidate, as opposition parties continue to realign.