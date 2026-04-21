2027: No One Can Defeat Tinubu In Free, Fair Poll — Orji Kalu

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated in a free and fair election in 2027.

Speaking with Senate correspondents ahead of an abridged plenary on Tuesday, he described the opposition as weak and lacking viable alternatives.

“I don’t think anyone can defeat President Tinubu in a free and fair election. The APC continues to grow across the country,” he said.

His remarks come amid opposition talks on a possible coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, with the ADC emerging as a potential platform involving figures like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rotimi Amaechi.

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In 2023, the combined votes of Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso surpassed President Tinubu’s total, while the APC is currently strengthening its re-election strategy with support from 31 governors. The general elections are scheduled for January and February 2027.

‘Nothing To Do With INEC’

The former Senate Chief Whip also dismissed allegations that the APC is interfering with the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the electoral body as independent and deserving of public trust.

He faulted claims by the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other critics, describing them as frivolous and capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic image.

“The APC has nothing to do with INEC. It is an independent body, and we have a lot of respect for its leadership. Nigerians should take democracy seriously instead of making baseless allegations,” Kalu said.

He further dismissed suggestions that the APC is coercing governors or other politicians to defect to the party, stressing that political affiliation remains a matter of personal choice.

“If a governor decides to join the APC, that is his business. Nobody is forcing anybody. It is about negotiation and choice,” he added.

On speculations over the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South-East ahead of the 2027 elections, Kalu said he was not aware of any such arrangement, noting that zoning decisions rest solely with party leadership.

“It is for the party leadership to decide. If anything is given to me, I will accept, but I am not seeking any position,” he said.

Addressing concerns about alleged marginalisation of the South-East, the senator dismissed such claims, insisting that successive administrations, including that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, have contributed to the region’s development.

He also noted that President Tinubu maintains cordial relations with political leaders across different generations, including former governors.

On the economy, Kalu acknowledged progress at the macro level but said challenges remain at the grassroots due to insecurity and other disruptions, stressing that reforms require time to yield results.

“There is progress at the top level, with increased investor confidence, but challenges remain at the lower level. Economic reforms are gradual,” he said.