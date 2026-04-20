Insecurity: Go After These Criminals Until They’re Eliminated, CDS Orders Troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to intensify ongoing operations against bandits and other criminal elements in the North-West region, stressing the need to ensure security across the country.

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Oluyede gave the directive during an operational visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command, Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The visit was aimed at assessing operational readiness, addressing challenges confronting troops, and boosting morale in the ongoing campaign to restore peace and security in the region.

Addressing the troops, the CDS commended their resilience, courage, and sacrifices in defence of the nation, urging them to remain disciplined, professional, and relentless in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“The safety of our citizens rests on our shoulders. You must remain resolute and go after these criminals until they are eliminated. We must make Nigeria safe at all cost,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba.

The CDS assured the troops of continued support in the areas of welfare, training, and provision of necessary operational equipment to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustaining pressure on criminal groups until lasting peace is restored across the North West and the entire nation.

He also acknowledged the importance of air support in ongoing operations, noting that efforts were underway to enhance operational capabilities through additional platforms and improved coordination across theatres of operations.

As part of the visit, the CDS paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, appreciating him for his continued support of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and the military.

He also commended the people of Zamfara for their cooperation and called for sustained collaboration, particularly in the area of timely and credible intelligence sharing.

In his remarks, Lawal commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices and sustained efforts towards restoring peace in Zamfara State and the wider North West region.

The visit featured an operational briefing, interaction with troops, assessment of deployments, and media engagement.