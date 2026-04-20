PHOTOS: CDS Arrives Zamfara on Operational Visit

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has arrived at the headquarters of the Northwest Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, for his maiden operational visit.

The Defence Chief was received on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Major General Warrah Idris, alongside other senior officers of the operation.

General Oluyede inspected a quarter guard before proceeding to the Theatre Command’s conference room for a closed-door operational briefing.

During the visit, the Chief of Defence Staff is expected to address troops and later hold a meeting with the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.

See the photos below: