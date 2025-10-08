Insecurity: Senate Demands Military Base In Kwara South

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to establish a permanent military base in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

The senators particularly asked that the base be near the forest belts of the Ifelodun Local Government Area to serve as a rapid response hub against worsening insecurity in the region.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Lola Ashiru on the urgent need to address insecurity in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

Raising the alarm over the spate of kidnappings, killings, and attacks by armed bandits, the Senate expressed grave concern about the deteriorating security situation, especially in the concerned LGA, where entire communities had been displaced.

‘In just the past month, no fewer than 12 forest guards and local vigilante members were ambushed and killed by armed bandits in Oke-Ode.

“Among those slain were traditional rulers and community leaders from Ogba-Ayo, Babanla, Sagbe, Oro Ago, and Ganmu-Alheri,” Ashiru stated.

He also noted that in the last year, over 142 people had been kidnapped and more than 70 killed across Kwara South, with at least 25 communities abandoned due to repeated attacks, leading to humanitarian crises and social disruption.

The Senate, therefore, urged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to deploy more troops and special units to clear criminal elements from the forests and restore peace in the affected areas.

Security Concerns

There are growing concerns about the level insecurity in the state.

In August, gunmen attacked Babanla community in Ifelodun, killing five persons including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu.

On October 2, gunmen reportedly abducted a police officer in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Ezra John, who is attached to the Lade Division, was said to be returning from official duty at the Patigi General Hospital to his base in Lade when the incident occurred.

The incident, which happened along the Patigi–Lade road, a route notorious for frequent criminal attacks, sparked renewed fears among residents.

But Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, saying that nowhere in Kwara will be safe for criminal elements, including kidnappers.

“I have assurances from the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal.

“Kwara will not be a hiding place for criminals. To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice,” he stated after a security council meeting.