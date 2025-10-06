Govt Faults Obi, Says No Kwara LGA Under Siege By Bandits

The Kwara State Governor has said no council in the state is under siege by bandits.

It said that contrary claims were reckless and totally false.

“No local government area is under siege in the state. The unfortunate challenges we have had in a few areas do not warrant the wicked escalation and fake news that are being promoted by opposition elements in and outside of the state.

“We have reasonable grounds to suspect that these elements are the online promoters and equivalent of bandits as they help to instill fear in the populace through fake news, such as the unfounded claim of nine LGAs being under siege and movement of gunmen in parts of Asa LGA,” the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, said in a statement.

The state government also accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of spreading inaccurate information about the security situation in the state.

“We regretfully observe that Mr. Peter Obi has lent his social media handles to spreading such fake news.

“This is not expected from him as a statesman. We request Mr. Peter Obi to bring down the post as it is totally false and inappropriate,” it added.

Insecurity

The government’s statement followed a post by Obi over the state of insecurity in the country.

“This comes as reports from neighbouring Kwara state say that nine out of 16 LGs in Kwara state are under bandits’ siege, who now demand food and drinks as ransom,” the former Anambra governor stated.

“The nine LGs in the bandit control include Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Kaiama, Oke-Ero, Patigi, and Irepodun.

“The security situation is now a national emergency. It is deeply troubling that insecurity has become a normal occurrence in our nation, where our citizens die daily more than in countries at war. This is not normal,” he added.