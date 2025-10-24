Service Chiefs: Tinubu Did Something Remarkable With Military Shakeup – General Atolagbe

A former Commander of Operations Safe Haven, Major General Anthony Atolagbe (rtd), has commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent military shake-up amid the security challenges facing the country.

On Friday, Tinubu sacked the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, as his replacement.

The President also appointed Major General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff while appointing new heads for the Air Force and the Navy.

Speaking as a guest on Politics Today, Atolagbe, also a former Director of Peace-keeping operations with the Nigerian Army, said the President, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief, did something remarkable by replacing the service chiefs.

“This is a very bold step; it is going to make the military align properly with the procedures and the necessary steps that need to be taken in the career progression of officers. When you allow officers to overstay, you dim the light of the other ones that are behind.

“But this President has done something that is remarkable. I know that the system will be quite excited with this development,” he said.

When asked if Tinubu made some special considerations by retaining some senior officers, Atolagbe never confirmed nor denied it.

Rather, he said the appointments were made because the officers met the requirements for their new positions.

“They fit appropriately to where they are right now. Career progression allows for continuity in the operations that are being carried out in the country.

“Both the Chief of Army Staff and the CDS are people who are coming from the theatre and broadly aligned with the security situation within the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is an infantry officer, the Chief of Army Staff is an armoured officer. This aligns with proper steps that are being taken,” he added.