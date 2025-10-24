Oluyede Appointed New CDS As Tinubu Removes Musa, Others

President Bola Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs, replacing General Christopher Musa with General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff.

The President also appointed Major-General W. Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshall S.K. Aneke as the Chief of Air Staff and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.

Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position.

The change was announced in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Media & Public Communication, Sunday Dare, on Friday.

He said that the development is in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.

READ ALSO: Military Dismisses Coup Claims, Reaffirms Loyalty To Democracy

“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, expresses most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service and dedicated leadership.

“The President charges the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement said in part.

It added that all appointments take immediate effect.

The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Oluyede only assumed office as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) last year after the death of General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The outgoing chiefs, including General Musa, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar had been in office since June 2023, overseeing several major operations against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed bandits in the north-east and north-west.

Though their tenure achieved notable successes, persistent attacks across the country have intensified calls for a shift in strategy and leadership.