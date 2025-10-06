Abuja–Kaduna Train Abduction Among My Most Challenging Experiences As CDS — General Irabor

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has described the 2022 Abuja–Kaduna train abduction as one of the most difficult periods of his tenure.

Irabor, who made a guest appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the incident tested the nation’s security apparatus and demanded his full experience as a military leader.

“For me, during the time I was CDS, the security situation around the country was most troubling.

“I think the most challenging was the incident involving the train abduction, which added to the dynamics of the challenges we were facing at the time,” he recounted.

The retired general explained that the Defence Headquarters had to deploy extensive resources and strategies to secure the release of the abducted passengers.

“All the experiences one had prior to that time were deployed to ensure those who were abducted were rescued,” he added.

Relieved To Be ‘Freer’

Irabor also recounted other major security challenges during his tenure, particularly the fight against insurgency in the North-East and the protection of oil assets in the Niger Delta.

“Beyond that, the North-East operation was deep in my mind. Having served a greater part of my career there, I felt a need to return to ensure that operations were conducted effectively without losing our teams,” he noted.

He further highlighted the importance of stabilising oil production, which he said was vital for Nigeria’s economic strength.

Reflecting on life after service, the former defence chief said he now enjoys more freedom to pursue personal goals.

“It’s now relieving and freer to do what I want,” he said, adding that his career experience inspired his new book, ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’.

Abuja–Kaduna Train Attack

The tragic Abuja–Kaduna train attack occurred on March 28 2022, when gunmen bombed and derailed a passenger train near Katari in Kaduna State.

At least eight people were killed, several injured, and over 60 passengers abducted.

Following the incident, train operations were suspended while security agencies launched rescue missions.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Train Attack: Bandits Parade Kidnapped Victims Including Student

Many abductees were released months later, reportedly after ransom payments, though authorities denied involvement.

The attack drew public outrage and renewed calls for improved intelligence and railway protection.