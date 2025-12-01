Ex-CDS Christopher Musa Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has met with the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retired), behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The former CDS arrived at the Villa on Monday evening, wearing a traditional northern attire, and immediately proceeded to meet with the President in his office.

The reason for his visit was not ascertained as of the time of the report. However, it was his first visit to the State State since he was relieved of the responsibility of the Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in October this year.

READ ALSO: It’s Impossible For Repentant Boko Haram Members To Join Military – Ex-CDS Irabor

Although reasons were not given for the President’s decision, General Musa’s removal came on the heels of an alleged report of an aborted planned coup against the President.

General Musa’s visit to President Tinubu is coming at a time when Nigeria grapples with security challenges in the North, including the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi, the attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara, and the kidnapping of Catholic schoolchildren in Minna, among others.