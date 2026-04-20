Retired Police Officers Protest In Abuja Over Pension Scheme

Retired police personnel and their families, under the aegis of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria (PROF), on Monday blocked a gate of the Presidential Villa in Abuja in protest.

Their protest is against the continued inclusion of the Nigeria Police Force in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which they described as fraudulent, illegal, inhumane, and obnoxious.

The retirees said the protest is aimed at urging President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Police Exit Bill passed by the National Assembly on December 4, 2025, and transmitted to the Presidency on March 16, 2026.

According to them, when signed into law, the bill will exempt police personnel from what they described as a “slavery and untimely death-inducing pension scheme.”

The protest is being led by the National Coordinator of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, CSP Raphael Irowainu.

More to follow…