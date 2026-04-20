Six Killed, Several Injured In Fresh Plateau Attacks

Residents of two communities in Plateau State have again been thrown into mourning following coordinated attacks that left at least six people dead and several others hospitalised.

The incidents, which occurred in Shonun community of Riyom Local Government Area and Hurum in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, have reignited concerns over persistent insecurity in the region.

Speaking to Channels Television via telephone, the Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Tengong Rwang, disclosed that the attacks happened separately on the same night, with assailants reportedly arriving on foot and armed with sophisticated weapons.

According to him, four persons were killed in Hurum, while five others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. In Shonun, he said two people were confirmed dead, with three others hospitalised following the attacks.

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Rwang alleged that prior to the incidents, residents of Shonun had raised alarm over the influx of unknown herders into the area, a development he said was reported to security agencies without any visible response.

“The people of Shonun had earlier informed security operatives about strange movements into the community, but nothing seemed to have been done,” he said.

He further claimed that in the past week, herders residing around the village had been bringing in unfamiliar persons in trucks, a situation that forced residents to evacuate women and children from the area out of fear of possible attacks.

Describing the affected communities as long-suffering, Rwang noted that repeated attacks over the years have left many residents displaced, with several fleeing to safer towns.

“These are communities that have suffered repeated attacks. Most people have abandoned their homes for fear of being killed,” he added.

He explained that local vigilantes attempted to repel the attackers but were overwhelmed due to the superior firepower of the assailants, resulting in the casualties recorded.

Rwang also expressed frustration over what he described as the ineffectiveness of security presence in Shonun, insisting that despite the existence of security units in the area, little has been done to curb the recurring violence.

“We are still calling on the government to act swiftly and rid our communities of these attackers,” he said.

When contacted, the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said he had yet to receive a formal briefing on the incidents as of press time. He, however, assured that an update would be provided after obtaining details from Divisional Police Officers in the affected areas.

The latest attacks add to the growing list of violent incidents in Plateau State, raising fresh concerns over the safety of rural communities and the urgent need for decisive security interventions.