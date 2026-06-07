Troops Rescue 360 Abductees From Terrorist Enclave In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have rescued 360 abductees from a heavily fortified Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) enclave in the Mandara Mountains area of southern Borno State.

The military described the operation as one of the most significant hostage rescue missions conducted in the North-East theatre in recent times.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna M. Sani.

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According to him, the operation was the culmination of weeks of intelligence gathering, covert reconnaissance, and operational planning, resulting in the safe recovery of men, women, and children who had been held in captivity under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities, particularly within the Ngoshe axis.

“The successful rescue underscores the growing operational reach, intelligence dominance, and tactical superiority of OPHK in denying terrorists freedom of action and protecting vulnerable populations across the theatre,” the statement said.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani stated that the operation was initiated following credible and corroborated intelligence from multiple sources indicating the precise location of the hostages and the existence of an elaborate insurgent support network sustaining the enclave.

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He added that OPHK intelligence elements subsequently launched an extensive target development process involving the integration of Human Intelligence (HUMINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations conducted through unmanned aerial systems and long-range reconnaissance patrols.

“Through sustained intelligence collection and analysis, commanders developed a comprehensive understanding of the terrain, insurgent disposition, defensive arrangements, movement patterns, and the condition of the abductees. This intelligence-driven approach enabled the force to accurately map the objective area, identify vulnerabilities within the terrorist network, and significantly reduce risks to the hostages during the rescue mission.

“A decisive breakthrough was achieved through the successful penetration of the terrorist network by carefully cultivated intelligence assets operating under the supervision of OPHK military intelligence personnel. These assets provided timely and actionable intelligence regarding the exact locations of the abductees, the disposition of insurgent commanders, internal security measures, and planned relocation routes.

“Simultaneously, carefully coordinated information and psychological operations created uncertainty and mistrust within the insurgent ranks, degrading their cohesion and disrupting command and control arrangements.

“The resulting intelligence advantage provided OPHK with unprecedented situational awareness and enabled commanders to shape the operational environment well before the commencement of the assault phase.

“Acting on confirmed intelligence, OPHK Special Forces and troops of Sector 1 launched a meticulously coordinated multi-axis operation designed to isolate the objective area, dominate key terrain, and prevent insurgent reinforcement or withdrawal. Supported by real-time ISR feeds, assault forces infiltrated the objective area under the cover of darkness while blocking forces established positions along likely escape routes.”

The statement added that the operation achieved complete tactical surprise, overwhelming the terrorists before an organised response could be mounted.

“Faced with the speed, precision, and overwhelming combat power of the advancing troops, several insurgents abandoned their positions and fled into surrounding mountainous terrain, while others surrendered. The hostages were swiftly secured, medically screened, and evacuated from the objective area.

“Regrettably, two infants succumbed to exhaustion occasioned by the extremely challenging mountainous terrain and the hardships endured during their prolonged captivity. The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group.”

The Military High Command commended the courage, professionalism, and discipline displayed by personnel involved in the operation.

It noted that the successful rescue of 360 abductees reflects the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations, the growing synergy among security stakeholders, and the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protect innocent citizens and restore lasting peace to affected communities.

The High Command further reassured the public that follow-on exploitation and clearance operations are ongoing to neutralise residual terrorist elements, dismantle remaining support networks, and prevent future abductions.

Meanwhile, the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA) confirmed to Channels Television via telephone that all the abductees from Ngoshe were released on Saturday night.

The group’s President, Samaila Ibrahim-Kaigama, further revealed that four babies born in captivity died as a result of infections, while their mothers are currently receiving treatment at a government facility in the state.

In an earlier statement, the group said: “We are happy and grateful that through our efforts, our persistent cries, and long discussions, the results are now being seen.

“The BOSYA President has been a solid force behind these humanitarian mediations, negotiations, and discussions, and this is what leadership is about — standing for the people, speaking for the voiceless, and working tirelessly to save lives.

“To the Ngoshe women and children who were released tonight, welcome home. Your return brings hope, joy, and relief to Southern Borno.”

The group also called on the Federal Government, Borno State Government, and relevant local government authorities to carry out proper screening of the rescued victims.