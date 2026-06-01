Oyo Abduction: Tinubu Mourns Slain Teacher, Insists No Child Belongs In Captivity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of a teacher during the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to securing the release of those still in captivity.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Monday, the President said he shares the pain and anxiety of families affected by the attack on Esiele and Yawota communities, stressing that children should never be subjected to the trauma of abduction.

“No child should be taken from the safety of a classroom. No parent should have to endure this anguish,” Tinubu said.

The President paid tribute to the late Mrs Mary Oyedokun, who lost her life during the attack, and extended his condolences to her family.

“I also extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late teacher, Mrs Mary Oyedokun. Her sacrifice will not be forgotten, and her family will not be abandoned,” he stated.

Tinubu assured the affected communities that ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers would remain sustained, coordinated and intelligence-driven.

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According to him, security agencies have been directed to deploy every lawful means available, including both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, to ensure the safe return of the victims.

“Our rescue efforts will be intelligence-led, careful, coordinated, and sustained. We will deploy every lawful tool available, both kinetic and non-kinetic, to ensure our children and teachers are safely returned home,” the President said.

The statement comes amid heightened concern over the May 15, 2026 abduction, which prompted the Federal Government to dispatch a high-level delegation to the affected communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

The delegation included the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among other senior government and security officials.

Tinubu also reiterated measures already approved to strengthen security in the area, including the deployment of a specialised security unit equipped with advanced rescue capabilities.

“I have also directed the deployment of a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers,” he said.

The President further disclosed that, in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, the Federal Government is mobilising 1,000 forest guards to improve surveillance in forest corridors often exploited by armed groups.

He added that the initiative would be backed by broader operational measures designed to enhance rescue operations and prevent future attacks.

Tinubu also revealed that a request for the establishment of a military base in the affected area is receiving urgent consideration.

Concerns over the safety of schools and rural settlements have deepened following the abduction in Esiele and Yawota communities, with authorities maintaining that rescue operations are ongoing and focused on securing the release of the victims, alongside efforts to reinforce security in vulnerable areas.