Oyo Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Abducted Colleagues, Pupils

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services from schools beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, until further notice.

According to the directive, issued by the national leadership of the union, the strike is in protest against the continued captivity of abducted teachers and pupils, whose rescue and safe release, according to the Union, “remain uncertain”.

It argued that the prolonged detention of the victims has created fear and anxiety among teachers, discouraged parents from sending their children to school, and heightened tension across communities in the state.

The development followed a directive by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday for the recruitment of 1, 000 forest guards to secure the release of the abducted teachers and students.

However, in a release signed by the NUT chairman, Oyo state wing, Comrade Hassan Fatai, the NUT said the industrial action is “aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the urgent need to intensify efforts toward securing the safe release of the abductees without further delay.”

READ ALSO: Oyo Abduction: Tinubu Approves Recruitment Of 1,000 Forest Guards

The union urged all teachers to comply fully with the directive, remain law-abiding, and stay safe in their respective homes throughout the period of the strike.

It also reaffirmed its solidarity with the abducted teachers, pupils, and their families, stressing that lawful engagements with relevant government authorities would continue until the victims regain their freedom.

The union concluded by assuring members that it remains committed to protecting the welfare and security of teachers and learners across the country.

READ ALSO: Ribadu, IGP, Gbajabiamila, Defence Minister Visit Oyo Over Abducted Pupils, Teachers

A Federal Government delegation had on Sunday visited the Ogbomosho area of the state to meet with community leaders and families of teachers, students, and pupils of the Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in Oyo State, who were abducted on May 15, 2026.

The delegation was led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu; the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe; and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Gbajabiamila delivered Tinubu’s message to the grieving community, saying that the president shared their sorrow and pain at this critical moment.

According to him, the president has directed all security agencies to rescue all those abducted in the State and bring them back home safely.

Also on Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde visited Ogbomoso and reassured residents that his administration would continue to deploy every available effort to secure the safe return of the abducted teachers and pupils.

Addressing members of the community, the governor appealed for patience, understanding, and cooperation, urging residents not to apportion blame to either the federal or state government but to unite behind efforts to rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Makinde Visits Families Of Abducted Pupils, Teachers, Vows Safe Return

Makinde sympathised with the affected families and the wider community, describing the incident as unprecedented, particularly because it involved the abduction of underage children.