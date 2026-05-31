Ribadu, IGP, Gbajabiamila, Defence Minister Visit Oyo Over Abducted Pupils, Teachers

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday visited Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to meet with community leaders and families of teachers, students and pupils abducted from schools in the area.

The visit followed the abduction of teachers and pupils from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026.

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During the visit, the Federal Government delegation met with community leaders and relatives of the victims as efforts continue to secure the release of those still being held captive.

The high-level visit comes amid growing public concern over the incident, which has sparked protests and renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect schools and rural communities across Oyo State.

Also on Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde visited Ogbomoso and reassured residents that his administration would continue to deploy every available effort to secure the safe return of the abducted teachers and pupils.

Addressing members of the community, the governor appealed for patience, understanding and cooperation, urging residents not to apportion blame to either the federal or state government but to unite behind efforts to rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Makinde Visits Families Of Abducted Pupils, Teachers, Vows Safe Return

Makinde sympathised with the affected families and the wider community, describing the incident as unprecedented, particularly because it involved the abduction of underage children.

He said he shared in the pain and grief of the victims’ families, adding that regardless of any grievances the abductors might claim to have, their actions remained cruel, unacceptable and inhumane.

The governor also recalled the sacrifices made by operatives of the Western Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, some of whom have lost their lives while tackling security challenges across the state.

He disclosed that since the abduction occurred, he had been holding security meetings twice daily and working closely with relevant security agencies to facilitate the safe return of the victims.

Makinde further commended security commanders for their dedication and commitment to protecting lives and property in the state and called on residents to continue praying for the success of ongoing rescue efforts.

“Don’t cry. I have come here today because of you. You installed this government. I want to let you know that this government is responsible to you. By the grace of God and your cooperation, we will bring back our children and the teachers.

“Please, I want you to cooperate with us because we are doing everything humanly possible to get our children and teachers back,” Makinde said.

He added: “This is not the time to start trading blame on who should be responsible for the release of these children between the state and federal government. This is just the time to come together to rescue our children and their teachers.

“I feel your pain but have trust in us.”

The abduction occurred on May 15 when gunmen stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, and kidnapped 45 pupils and teachers.

Days later, one of the abducted teachers, reportedly a Mathematics teacher, was said to have been killed by the attackers.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, with both Governor Makinde and President Bola Tinubu promising swift action to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, with many of the abductees still in captivity more than two weeks after the attack, anxiety has continued to grow across Oyo State and beyond.

The mounting frustration culminated in a peaceful protest last Monday in Ogbomoso, where teachers suspended classroom activities and marched to the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) office to demand urgent government intervention.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters called on authorities at all levels to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

They also urged the government to strengthen security around schools and guarantee safer learning environments for both students and education workers.