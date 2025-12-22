Ribadu, Umahi, Lawal Visit Fubara In Rivers

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has arrived at the Government House in Port Harcourt on a visit to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Accompanying the NSA were the Minister of Works, Engineer David Umahi, and his counterpart at the Environment Ministry, Balarabe Lawal.

They arrived in the oil-rich state on Monday to begin a high-level inspection of key sites in Rivers State, as part of a Federal Government delegation currently in the state.

Other delegates include the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, Chukwuemeka Woke.

Earlier, the senior government officials were at the Port Harcourt International Airport and were received at the VIP wing of the airport by members of the Ogoni Mothers Union and other stakeholders from Ogoniland.

After meeting with Fubara, the trio is expected to proceed to Ogoniland for a series of inspections and stakeholder engagements.

According to the itinerary, the visit will include an inspection of ongoing work on the East-West Road, a visit to the Yorla Oilfield spill site at Kpean Community, and stops at the University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, the Gokana Oil Facility and Hospital at K-Dere, as well as the Industrial Park site and Taabaa General Hospital.

The officials are also scheduled to meet with the Ogoni Dialogue Committee as part of efforts to address environmental remediation, infrastructure development, and security concerns in the area.