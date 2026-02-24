Fubara Boasts Of His Investment In Health Sector

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration has made significant strides in the health sector in the past two and a half years.

Governor Fubara, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, listed some of his achievements, including the employment of over 2,000 health workers to boost the manpower and efficiency of the sector.

The statement disclosed that the administration has revived and expanded several abandoned health facilities, including the Zonal Hospitals in Bori, Omoku, Ahoada, and Degema.

The Ahoada Zonal Hospital, the statement explained, is a 105-bed secondary facility that has the capacity to cater to the health needs of the people in its catchment area.



The statement added that the Fubara administration has also paid very close attention to the Primary Healthcare Centres, especially those in the rural areas, have easy access to healthcare within their communities.

According to him, the administration approved the remodeling of 153 primary healthcare centres across the state to ensure their functionality.

“As an administration, we are very passionate about the health of every citizen and resident of Rivers State. When we realised that many people have been under stress as a result of economic hardship, we decided to introduce mental health services at the primary healthcare level.

“We are not just catering to those down with the common diseases such as malaria fever, we want to ensure that our people get the right attention to their mental health at the right time.

“At the tertiary level, we have also revamped the Intensive Care Unit of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and provided it with modern equipment, including monitors, ventilators, and scanners. Most of these innovations are massive and unprecedented,” the statement said.

On staff welfare, the statement said Governor Fubara also approved the promotion of over 400 staff of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and recruited an additional 500 staff.

Governor Fubara added that the number of scholarships for indigenes of Rivers State studying at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences has been increased from one hundred (100 ) to 150 under his watch.