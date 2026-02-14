Fubara Explains His ‘Non-Agressive’ Posture To Political Crisis In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that his calm and non-aggressive posture amid the political turbulence in Rivers State was deliberate and strategic.

“I chose for a lot of reasons to be weak. Weak because I want peace. Weak because I need to also protect those things that are dear not just to me but to our dear nation,” Fubara said on Friday night while receiving the Man of the Year 2025 award from New Telegraph at a ceremony held in Lagos.

Addressing the audience, the governor acknowledged that those who stood by him had endured what he described as “special pain,” but encouraged them to remain steadfast.

“Today, for me, is a very special day, and also special for everyone who has believed in me. And I know for believing in me, you have a share of special pain,” he said.

The governor described the perceived weakness as a virtue that would yield results at the right time and reiterated his call for continued support.

Fubara urged his supporters to continue to believe in him despite the current political situation in the state.

“Continue to believe in what you believe in. Weakness is a virtue. It pays at the right time,” he added.

Veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, presented the award, supported by the Chairman of the Board of New Telegraph, Orji Uzor Kalu, and the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

The Rivers State Governor mounted the stage, accompanied by a retinue of elders from the state and immediate past members of the State Executive Council, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Governor Fubara dedicated the award to God, his family, the people of Rivers State, and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he acknowledged for discovering and supporting him.