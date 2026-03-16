Igbinedion School Bullying: Police To Charge Erring Students’ Parents To Court – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has said the parents of the erring students involved in the viral assault video at Igbinedion Education Centre, a private secondary school in Benin City, would be prosecuted, as it has directed its Police Command to launch a probe into the matter.

This was revealed on Monday by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Afegbua described the case as disturbing, saying the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration has set up a committee to get to the root of the incident.

“It is quite disturbing when we heard it. We were just wondering what could have warranted this,” Afegbua said.

“It is very unacceptable; there would be no justification for that kind of treatment. We took an action that led to the expulsion of the students involved.

“It is not just about the expulsion; we also directed the police to make sure that those students are properly arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

READ ALSO: Police Probe Viral Igbinedion School Assault Case

He condemned the viral video, assuring that the law would be meted out on those responsible for it.

Afegbua emphasised that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has assured the state government that the parents of the affected students involved in the bullying would report to the police headquarters in Benin City.

He said the CP is keen on prosecuting the culprits upon the conclusion of the investigation to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

“It is a wake-up call to parents and also teachers because one would expect an educational centre like Igbinedion Centre to naturally have its own code of ethics in terms of discipline, monitoring, and internal vigilance on their students.

“But for the fact that one of them videoed that incident and sent it out, perhaps no one would have known such an incident happened,” Afegbua stated.

In the footage circulating widely on social media, two students were seen repeatedly beating, kicking, and dragging a boy believed to be in a junior class on the floor.

One attacker used a belt during the assault, and another stomped on the victim’s chest, leaving him crying in pain.

The boy could be heard screaming in pain as another student, believed to be recording the video, pleaded with the attackers to stop.

The reason for the assault remains unclear as of the time of filing this report.