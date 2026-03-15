Police Probe Viral Igbinedion School Assault Case

The Edo State Police Command says it has begun a probe into the case of assault at the Igbinedion Secondary School.

In the footage circulating on social media, two students were seen repeatedly beating, kicking and dragging a boy believed to be in a junior class on the floor.

One attacker used a belt during the assault, and another stomped on the victim’s chest, leaving him crying in pain.

The boy could be heard screaming in pain as another student, believed to be recording the video, pleaded with the attackers to stop.

The reason for the assault remains unclear.

READ ALSO: Igbinedion Education Centre Expels Students Over Viral Assault Video

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, said that the police authorities are aware of the viral video circulating on social media showing a disturbing incident of bullying in the school.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, has directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to proceed to the school and commence a detailed inquiry into the matter,” she said.

“Notwithstanding the action taken by the school, the Edo State Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The Command wishes to assure the general public that the perpetrators involved in the bullying incident will be arrested and made to face the law accordingly, in line with their respective ages and in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

According to Ikoedem, the management of the school maintained that the students involved in the act of bullying had already been expelled from the institution as part of disciplinary measures taken by the school authorities.

While condemning acts of bullying, violence, or intimidation among students, the Command’s spokesperson warned that anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

She called on members of the public to remain calm and continue to support the Police with credible information that can aid the ongoing investigation.

“The command remains reachable on the following 24/7 contact numbers: 1. Emergency Control Room Numbers 08077773721 and 08037646272.

“For Complaints; Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) – 08150999335; Complaints Response Unit (CRU) – 08100389992.”