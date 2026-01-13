Portable Denied Bail After Arraignment In Ogun

A State High Court in Ota, Ogun State, has denied bail to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

The singer was being arraigned on a nine-count criminal charge bordering on assault, theft, causing harm, and resisting arrest.

The presiding judge declined to grant the singer bail, citing absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court.

The judge stressed the need to see the officer before deciding on the bail application.

As a result, Portable was remanded in custody pending a fresh hearing on the bail application scheduled for January 19.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the criminal charges stemmed from a complaint reportedly filed by the singer’s estranged partner, Ashabi Simple.

READ ALSO: Ogun Government Warns Portable Against Assault Of Its Officials

Portable was brought before the court on Monday, following his arrest by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command after a series of allegations linked to a New Year’s Day incident at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area of the state

According to the prosecution, Portable allegedly attacked Ashabi alongside several police officers and other individuals who were present at the scene during the incident.

The singer was also accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at ₦12 million, allegedly belonging to one of the complainants, Ileyemi Damilola. The vehicle was said to be registered under a car dealer identified as Wally Dex Auto.

During the court proceedings, two siblings of Ashabi Simple testified as prosecution witnesses, recounting details of the alleged assault. Ashabi herself, however, was not present in court.

The police further alleged that Portable obstructed and assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties during the incident.