Chaos Rocks Taraba PDP Congress As Two State Chairmen Emerge

Chaos erupted during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress in Taraba State after two different candidates were announced as consensus winners for the party’s chairmanship position.

READ ALSO: ‘We Accept Reconciliation,’ Wike Gives Conditions For Peace Deal In PDP

The congress, organised by the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led faction of the PDP, initially began peacefully before descending into confusion following the announcement of two separate consensus lists.

Trouble started when a member of the congress committee declared Victor Falack as the consensus candidate and winner of the Taraba State PDP chairmanship position.

The announcement sparked outrage among party members.

Moments later, another committee member contradicted the declaration, announcing Ibrahim Sale as the consensus candidate and winner of the same position alongside other executive members.

The official argued that Falack had only served as the caretaker committee chairman of the party in Taraba and was appointed to oversee the party for just 30 days.

Following the announcement, Sale and other executives were immediately sworn in.

The development angered Falack’s supporters, who reportedly confronted the chairman of the congress committee for announcing a different candidate.

The disagreement quickly escalated into chaos, forcing security operatives to intervene.

Police officers eventually whisked the congress chairman away from the venue in a patrol van to prevent further violence.

The incident has deepened the leadership crisis within the PDP in Taraba State.

Attempts to reach Falack for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone lines were unreachable and messages sent to him had not been answered as of press time.

New Executives Emerge In Borno

Meanwhile, the Abdulrahman-led faction of the PDP also conducted a state congress in Borno State, where Abbas Aliyu emerged as the new state chairman.

Aliyu was elected alongside 34 other members of the state executive committee during the congress held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The newly elected executives were sworn in shortly after the exercise.

The congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lingering Leadership Crisis

The developments come amid a prolonged leadership tussle within the PDP following a recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, which set aside the party’s Ibadan convention that produced Tanimu Turaki as national chairman.

The court ruling further deepened divisions within the party as rival factions continue to organise parallel activities across states.

The Turaki faction has rejected the judgment, insisting that the Ibadan convention complied with the party’s constitution and warning that attempts to overturn its outcome could worsen the crisis within the opposition party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced a revised timetable for party activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, including new dates for political parties to conduct their primaries to select candidates.

INEC stated that party primaries (including resolution of disputes) are expected to be held between April 23 and May 30, 2026.

The commission said the adjustment was aimed at ensuring sufficient time for dispute resolution and compliance with the Electoral Act before the nationwide polls.