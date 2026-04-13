‘Jilli Is A Boko Haram Stronghold,’ Yobe Govt Reacts To Military Air Strikes

The Yobe State Government has said that the Jilli community affected by the military air strikes is a Boko Haram stronghold in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

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The Security Adviser to the governor, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd.), disclosed this in a press statement to journalists, while clarifying whether the incident happened in Yobe or Borno.

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“The attention of the Yobe State Government has been drawn to online reports suggesting an attack on the people of Geidam Local Government Area.

“It has become necessary to set the records straight. The Air Component of the Joint Task Force (Northeast) Operation HADIN KAI conducted an air strike mission on Jilli (a Boko Haram stronghold) of Gubio Local Government Area in Borno State, yesterday, Saturday, April 11, 2025,” the statement read in part.

He also disclosed that some of the injured came from Geidam but had been moved to a hospital.

“Some of the affected victims came from Geidam LGA bordering Gubio LGA in Borno state, who went to the Jilli weekly market. They have been evacuated to Geidam Specialist Hospital and are responding to receiving treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, Dr. Shehu Mohammed, has confirmed the receipt of 21 injured people from the Jilli air strikes, who were receiving medical attention.

Mohammed revealed all the victims were in stable condition, but some needed blood transfusions before they could undergo surgeries.

He urged the residents to support the victims through blood donation.

Several people were feared killed, following the air strikes at the market located at a border community.

A source stated that a military fighter jet was tracking the movement of suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area, who were reportedly said to have moved to the market to collect levies from residents before the incident occurred.

‘Borno Govt Closed Jilli Markets’

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, had on Sunday described Jilli market as a notorious hub allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

He also warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents.

“I have been properly briefed on the air strike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli market, a border town between Borno and Yobe states. Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago.

“I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya.

Amnesty International Demands Probe

But while condemning the incident, Amnesty International alleged that the military action claimed the lives of over 100 people, while the emergency section of Geidam General Hospital had so far received 35 people with severe injuries.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it had begun an investigation into claims of civilian casualties during the military operation around the market.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF said it “treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy”.