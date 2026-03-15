If Atiku Contests With Obi Or Amaechi, Tinubu Will Be Gone — Dele Momodu

Former presidential candidate Dele Momodu has said that an opposition ticket involving Atiku Abubakar and a southern political figure could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

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The ADC chieftain argued that a coalition ticket involving Atiku and a prominent southern politician such as Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances in the next election.

“I believe if we have a combination of Atiku, maybe with Peter Obi, maybe with Rotimi Amaechi, or any other person that comes from the South, Tinubu will be gone. It will be the end of Tinubu’s foundation, not the APC,” Momodu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

READ ALSO: ADC Fixes National Convention For April 14, Says Ward Congresses Begin April 7

According to him, Atiku’s long-standing political ambition and experience position him as a formidable contender if he emerges as the opposition candidate.

“From my analysis, Atiku Abubakar – even those who didn’t like Atiku before – now he’s smelling like roses, because the enemy of your enemy is your friend. He has prepared forever, just like Donald Trump was preparing forever. People said Donald Trump is old, and like a joke, he is doing his second term now.

“I believe that there must be opposition politics; there must be opposition candidates. But Tinubu wants to contest against himself, and it doesn’t make sense to me,” Momodu said.

Asked whether he believes Atiku has what it takes to defeat Tinubu in 2027, Momodu said the former vice president’s political structure and persistence made him a strong contender.

According to him, the growing wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) since Tinubu assumed office is troubling for Nigeria’s democracy.

He described the development as “a sad day for democracy,” warning that it could be dangerous if the PDP is left with only a handful of governors.

Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, who were in different parties for the 2023 elections, have aligned in the ADC as part of an opposition coalition aimed at challenging the ruling APC in the 2027 general election.

All three leading figures in the coalition are widely regarded as potential presidential contenders under the ADC platform.

The alliance, which also has figures such as David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and Nasir El-Rufai, is seeking to build a united political front.

The party has scheduled its national convention for April 14, 2026, following ward and state congresses set to begin on April 7.