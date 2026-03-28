APC Holds National Convention As Yilwatda, Others Emerge NWC Members

After hours of high-stakes deliberations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has now concluded its 8th National Convention, with Nentawe Yilwatda returning as the party’s national chairman.

Apart from Yilwatda, the ruling picked Surajudeen Basiru as its secretary. The duo and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party were elected via a consensus arrangement ratified by delegates at the convention.

The Convention Election Committee announced the members of the NWC during the 4th Elective National Convention of the APC.

Others include Felix Morka as publicity secretary and Dayo Israel, who retained his post as youth leader.

Yelwata said his re-election is a call to serve, expressing his gratitude to the APC for the chance.

“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation, with you,” the Plateau-born said in his acceptance speech.

He promised that the NWC will not “fail, falter” in their assignment.

The convention, held at Eagle Square in Abuja, brought dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu; his vice, Kashim Shettima; leaders and members of the National Assembly; and APC governors and other party stakeholders.

At the event attended by over 8,000 delegates, Tinubu told the gathering that the country is on the right track.

He said that though the path was rough, the reforms initiated by his administration were steps needed to realign Nigeria’s road to progress.

“We knew rebuilding Nigeria would require courage, patience, and difficult decisions. But we also knew that no nation rises by hiding from the truth,” the president said.

But the ex-Lagos State governor said, “we are on the right track. Investor confidence has greatly improved.

“Our oil and gas sector has once more become attractive to foreign investment following our reforms. Our Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed by 400%, and Nigeria has exited the financial ‘grey list’, marking a return to global financial credibility,” the president said.

He assured Nigerians that, despite the recurrent power outages, better days are ahead, especially with policies like the Grid Asset Management Company.

“I assure you, many of you lamenting the problem of electricity and power; we are paying attention to that,” he said. “Electricity will become better, and we assure you there will be opportunities and progress in our industrialisation.”

Tinubu hailed the contributions of youths to the country and described them as not “only the future of Nigeria; you are our hope for a more glorious and assured future”.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, likened the reforms to laying a foundation for a prosperous economy.

“Through difficult but necessary reforms, he has demonstrated vision, resolve, and uncommon foresight. Today, the foundation for a more stable, productive, and prosperous economy is being firmly laid,” he said at Eagle Square.

Uzodimma said, “The direction is clearer, the reform logic is stronger, and the prospects for long-term growth and development are brighter. What leadership requires is not merely the ability to manage the present but the wisdom to prepare the future.”

For the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the fruits of these reforms are visible. An improving economy and increased growth rate are all indices reflecting the policies.

“The economy is improving. Growth has strengthened, doubling from 2% previously before your administration, now at the rate of 4% per annum (though it is still not enough),” Edun said. “Stability is returning, confidence is rebuilding, and the giant has reawakened.”

For the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Planning Committee, Bello Masari, the party remains the one to beat and is ready to take on any opposition come 2027.

“In terms of popularity, APC is number one, whatever the permutations.”

“As a party, we are not afraid,” he said. “We are very ready.”

Weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu asked media executives to hold local governments and states accountable, a sentiment Masari shared.

“The problem in Nigeria is that we don’t situate problems where they belong,” he said.

“Certain problems are local and belong to the local government; others are federal in nature, but you lump them all on the head of the President,” Senator Masari said.