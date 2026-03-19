Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Not Coming With Anything New, But I’m Not Writing Them Off — Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has expressed confidence in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), retaining power at the centre after the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, is not coming up with anything new to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The long-serving lawmaker, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, however, said the opposition cannot be underrated.

“I am not worried because nobody is coming up with something new. Everybody is talking about it is either Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Atiku or Amaechi or Peter Obi. I don’t see anything that they put on the table,” Ndume said.

“The man holding the steering now is Tinubu, but those that are trying to take over, and the ADC itself, every day it’s here and there. Initially, I had a lot of confidence, but when you find people concentrating on themselves for the power they can get, it’s not a big deal.

“Up till now, despite the fact that they have strong personalities, they have not been able to actually put their house in order. But you can’t underrate any opposition, no matter how small.

“Remember, that was how PDP was thinking about APC initially — that APC is not serious. Buhari tried several times; he didn’t make it. So, I’m not writing Atiku, Obi or Amaechi off.”

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He asserted that having a strong opposition is very necessary in every democracy.

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Asked if Nigerians should reject Tinubu at the polls in 2027 for failing to fulfil some of his promises, Ndume said that decision is left to Nigerians. However, he insisted that Tinubu has done a lot of work, but it has been overshadowed by insecurity and lack of welfare for the people.

He said that if the President can take the fight against insecurity very seriously, secure Nigerians, improve the power sector, and improve welfare for citizens, Nigerians will return him to power.

Even though he acknowledged that Nigerians may not be happy with the APC, Ndume insisted that the ADC is not a threat.

He said that once the APC government is able to solve the problems of insecurity and welfare for the people, Nigerians will not have a problem voting for the party because they are forgiving.

“As I said, our problem is the security and welfare of the people, and then keeping up with some of those things and getting them right. Some of the policies that the government put in place, if they start yielding results, Nigerians will be happy about it. One good thing about Nigerians is that they are forgiving; if you offend them and you ask for forgiveness or things turn around, they will put it behind.

“So, don’t write APC off. I will not say Nigerians are happy with all that we are doing, but at the same time, I cannot say the opposition is a threat because we are all one — all the same politicians,” he said.

With crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ADC has emerged as a formidable opposition that can challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 polls. The party was adopted by the opposition coalition, including Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Abubakar Malami, Nasir El-Rufai and other political heavyweights, to challenge for power in the next election.