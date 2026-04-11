Mock UTME: JAMB Delists 23 CBT Centres Over Technical Failures

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Nigeria over technical deficiencies recorded during the 2026 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The disclosure was contained in the latest bulletin released by the Board and signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, as the 2026 UTME, scheduled to hold nationwide from April 16 to April 25, 2026, draws near.

According to the Board, the mock UTME provides an opportunity to identify centres that fall short of the required operational and technical standards

“Following the conduct of the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for technical deficiencies

The Board has also issued warnings to centres with minor technical issues, while one centre would no longer be used in any of the Board’s examinations,” the Board stated.

A total of 2,243,816 candidates registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide, with Lagos (321,814), Kaduna (303,498), FCT-Abuja (302,963), and Ogun (137,156) leading the list of states with the highest number of registrants.

Ahead of the 2026 UTME, JAMB created 1,000 examination centres nationwide, up from fewer than 800 in 2025, to improve access and logistics for candidates.

However, its internal review identified several centres that failed to meet the required technical and operational standards during the exercise.

The delisting follows widespread technical issues recorded during the 2026 mock UTME.

Multiple reports from candidates and parents indicated that some centres experienced hours-long delays, while others were unable to commence the examination due to network failures and system glitches.

The affected centres include those in Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Plateau.

Abia State

Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy (ICT Hall), Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West

Anambra State

Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, Awka

The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa

Bayelsa State

Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Yenagoa

Delta State

Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Asaba

Brightfield School CBT Centre, Ekpan

Conarina Maritime Academy, Abraka

Edo State

Daniet Global Resources CBT Centre, Benin City

Moses and Grace College of Health Sciences CBT Centre, Benin City

FCT (Abuja)

De-Lite CBT Centre, Maitama

Zulqud Consult Ltd CBT Centre, Lugbe

Lagos State

Florin High School CBT Centre, Ejigbo

Folbob CBT Centre, Lakowe

Great Kezino College CBT Centre, Ikorodu

Obans CBT Centre, Ikorodu

Teesas Learning and CBT Centre, Lekki

Ogun State

Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo

Greenhills Academy CBT Centre, Itele

Osun State

Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ile-Ife

Oyo State

Lasting Glory Schools CBT Centre, Ibadan

Nesam International School CBT Centre, Ibadan

SAF Polytechnic CBT Centre, Iseyin

Plateau State

Rabjib Computer Academy, Jos

JAMB stated that the decision to delist the affected centres was part of efforts to safeguard the integrity of its examination process and ensure only compliant centres are used for the main UTME.

READ ALSO: Libya Approves First Unified State Budget In 13 Years

Full List Of Delisted Centres

The affected centres span multiple states, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Plateau.

Abia State

Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy (ICT Hall), Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West

Anambra State

Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, Awka

The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa

Bayelsa State

Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Yenagoa

Delta State

Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Asaba

Brightfield School CBT Centre, Ekpan

Conarina Maritime Academy, Abraka

Edo State

Daniet Global Resources CBT Centre, Benin City

Moses and Grace College of Health Sciences CBT Centre, Benin City

FCT (Abuja)

De-Lite CBT Centre, Maitama

Zulqud Consult Ltd CBT Centre, Lugbe

Lagos State

Florin High School CBT Centre, Ejigbo

Folbob CBT Centre, Lakowe

Great Kezino College CBT Centre, Ikorodu

Obans CBT Centre, Ikorodu

Teesas Learning and CBT Centre, Lekki

Ogun State

Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo

Greenhills Academy CBT Centre, Itele

Osun State

Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ile-Ife

Oyo State

Lasting Glory Schools CBT Centre, Ibadan

Nesam International School CBT Centre, Ibadan

SAF Polytechnic CBT Centre, Iseyin

Plateau State