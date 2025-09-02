FG, NASS Back WAEC’s Plans To Start Computer-Based Test In 2026

The Federal Government and the National Assembly have backed the planned commencement of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

WAEC had earlier disclosed plans to fully migrate from paper-based examination to CBT in 2026, a move that generated controversy in some quarters.

But while addressing members of the National Assembly and critical stakeholders at a sensitisation meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, said the CBT, which will be done nationwide, will strengthen and transform the architecture of student assessment in Nigeria’s education sector.

Alausa said that the Federal Government is backing the computer-based conduct of the WAEC examinations to eradicate examination malpractices in addition to protecting the credibility of the exercise.

“We have undertaken to migrate public examinations to computer-based technology as a deliberate step to secure the integrity of our education system. While some initially opposed this transition, we knew that business as usual could no longer suffice,” Alausa said.

“The shift to designated computer-based centres will drastically reduce malpractice and safeguard the credibility of our examinations. This will further enhance the reputation and credibility of our examinations both locally and internationally.

“His Excellency, Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is a passionate believer in education, and has often reiterated that education remains the greatest legacy we can bequeath to our children and youth. It is the surest tool for socioeconomic transformation of our country, especially considering our population demography.

“Accordingly, this administration is laying strong and sustainable foundations that will outlive us, ensuring inclusivity for children with special needs and leaving a legacy upon which future governments can build.”

On his part, the WAEC Head of National Office, Amos Dangut, said the transition, which began with private candidates in 2024, had recorded “significant progress” and would be scaled up nationwide.

Dangut explained that mock sessions and online practice platforms would be introduced to help candidates familiarise themselves with the system, stressing that no student would be left behind.

On concerns about infrastructure and cyber risks, he assured stakeholders that WAEC had successfully conducted exams in hard-to-reach areas without disruptions.

He added that candidates’ performances in CBT had been “empirically better” than in paper-based tests.