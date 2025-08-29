Polytechnic Workers Issue FG 21-Day Ultimatum Over Unpaid Arrears

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics have issued a fresh 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address all lingering issues with the workers, or risk a nationwide industrial action.

The 21-day ultimatum, which began on August 27, 2025, was contained in a communique issued at the end of the association’s 77th General Executive Council Meeting held at the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Danbatta, Kano State.

The polytechnic workers demanded the release of the new Scheme of Service, constitution of the Renegotiation of 2010 Agreement Committee, payment of all owed arrears and the release of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Needs Assessment Funds.

The association expressed displeasure over what it described as the insincerity of the government in addressing the issues.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the association’s President, Philip Ogunsipe, and the National Secretary, Shehu Gaya, accused the Federal Government of paying lip service to agreements reached.

READ ALSO: ASUU Members Protest FG Loan Scheme, Unpaid Salaries

“The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) held its 77th General Executive Council meetings between Tuesday, 26th and Thursday, 28th August, 2025 at Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Danbatta, Kano State, where issues affecting the Union and welfare of its members were extensively discussed,” the communique read.

“The Council in session reviewed its activities with the government on the following items:

“Release of the new schemes and conditions of service;

“Constitution of the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement committee;

“Non-release of the 2023, 2024, 2025 NEEDS Assessment fund;

“Payment of arrears such as promotion arrears, 25/35% salary review arrears, wage award and full implementation of the new minimum wage;

“After exhausting its patience on the above items, the council observed with great displeasure the insincerity of the government in keeping to previous agreements or prioritising the education sector.

“Council also observed that despite several efforts to ensure peaceful resolution of the above-stated demands, the government has only paid lip service to the issues.

“Based on the above, the Union demands immediate action on the listed issues within twenty-one (21) days beginning from today, 27th August, 2025, or we will be left with no option but to withdraw our services across the Nation.”