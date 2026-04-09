‘Hijackers Stole Our Party,’ Abejide Faults David Mark-Led ADC Leadership

A member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Leke Abejide, has accused some prominent political figures of “hijacking” the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid the party’s deepening leadership crisis.

Abejide made the allegation on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Politics Today, where he criticised the emergence of a faction of the party led by former Senate President, David Mark.

When asked to clarify the identities of the “hijackers,” he said, “Former Senate President David Mark, former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and the rest.”

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Abejide faulted the process through which the Mark leadership emerged, arguing that due consultation with existing party members was ignored.

“If you want to come to a party, and it is not a fresh one, you should know that some people are there. Why don’t you meet with them first and discuss?” he said.

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Asked whether he had ever held meetings with key figures reportedly involved in the coalition, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi, Abejide responded, “No, I have never met with them. None of them has ever met me.”

‘Not A Sellout’

The rep member also dismissed suggestions that he was sidelined because he was perceived as a “sellout,” stating, “I am not a sellout. It is not because they didn’t consult me; let us do things according to the law. This party cannot be destroyed.”

Citing the ADC constitution, Abejide argued that the appointments of Mark and others violated established rules.

‘Unfollowed Process’

He maintained that those who assumed leadership positions had not fulfilled these requirements at the time.

“As at the time they sat on their seats, they had not registered in their wards. They were not members of the ADC as at the time they took over,” he said.

“What they ought to have done is to allow them to come in, then write to INEC, give 21 days’ notice for a national convention, and amend the constitution properly… By then, nobody can go to court. But that was not the case; they immediately took over that day as if the election were tomorrow,” he stated.

The lawmaker also alleged that longstanding party members were neither informed nor consulted in the leadership transition.

The ADC has, in recent weeks, been embroiled in a multi-factional leadership dispute.

The crisis intensified following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the David Mark-led executive, in compliance with a Court of Appeal ruling ordering a return to the status quo pending the resolution of the dispute.

The party currently has three competing groups, with parallel claims to leadership and ongoing legal battles further complicating efforts to stabilise its structure ahead of future political engagements.

On Wednesday, Mark, Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, and other leaders led a massive “Occupy INEC” protest in Abuja against the delisting of the former Senate president and others and leaders of the ADC.

Similarly, on Thursday, Nafiu Gombe led his own protest to the INEC headquarters, demanding that he be added to the portal as the authentic chairman.