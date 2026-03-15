ADC Fixes National Convention For April 14, Says Ward Congresses Begin April 7

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed April 14, 2026, for its National Convention, while ward congresses will begin on April 7, followed by local government and state congresses ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party said the activities form part of its constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures at all levels of the organisation, beginning from the polling units and wards through the local government and state levels, culminating in the National Convention.

In a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinwdu Idigo, and National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Saturday, the party announced the approved timetable as follows:

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“Polling Unit and Ward Congresses: Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Local Government Area Congresses: Thursday, April 9, 2026

“State Congresses: Saturday, April 11, 2026. National Convention: Tuesday, April 14, 2026.”

The coalition party called on ADC members interested in contesting for any vacant positions at the ward, local government, or state levels to obtain, download, complete, and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through its official platform.

The party stated that forms and additional information are available on its website, and that members across the country have been encouraged to participate actively in the exercise.

“Forms and further information are available via the official ADC website: www.adc.org.ng

“ADC also urged all party members nationwide to participate actively in the process and to conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines and democratic values of the African Democratic Congress,” the statement added.