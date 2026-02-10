Wike Confirms Meeting Tinubu With Fubara, Asks Rivers Assembly To Do ‘The Needful’

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the latest meeting between him, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said the meeting which was held on Monday, February 9 was at the instance of President Tinubu following the rift between him and Fubara.

According to the Minister, the move was the President’s initiative in brokering peace between Governor Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly

He appreciated the President’s intervention and expressed optimism of a lasting peace between Governor Fubara and the state legislature.

“I remember this is the second time the President is intervening and believe by the grace of God, this is going to be the last time,” Wike said after an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the nation’s capital.

“I have told the assembly to do the needful and obey Mr. President, which I know they will not hesitate. I also believe the governor will carry out his own part to make sure that this is the final time Rivers people will hear this kind of discord.”

This comes a day after reports emerged that Wike and Fubara left for his lodge in Abuja after meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The Meeting

On Sunday, Tinubu met with key political actors from the oil-rich state, including Fubara and Wike, in what appears to be a renewed attempt to ease the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich state.

The closed-door meeting was also reportedly attended by other Rivers leaders. It aimed to resolve the power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

According to reports, the governor accompanied the minister to his (Wike’s) residence in Guzape, Abuja, after the meeting — a move described by observers as a possible sign of temporary peace.

The latest intervention is the first since the third impeachment notice was issued against Fubara by lawmakers loyal toWike, a process that has already become the subject of litigation.

Despite the high-level talks, it remains unclear whether any fresh truce will hold.

Key issues that may have dominated discussion at the meeting, including whether Fubara has abandoned his second-term ambition and agreed to surrender the political leadership of Rivers State — two demands widely associated with Wike’s camp.

It is not clear whether the pro-Wike lawmakers would withdraw the impeachment notice issued against the governor