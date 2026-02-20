Gov Fubara Urges Full Participation In Rivers Bye-Election

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called on residents of Rivers State to fully participate in the bye-election scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct elections across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), alongside bye-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State, as well as in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

Fubara, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, particularly urged eligible voters in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas to actively take part in the poll.

He described the election as a family affair and called on the people to come out en masse to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting the two vacant seats in the State House of Assembly.

The governor also charged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

“Everybody should be law-abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise. It is actually a family election and there is no need for rancour and acrimony,” he said.

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has called for peaceful and orderly conduct during Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano State and Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President urged security agencies to exercise restraint and called on the electoral body to strengthen public confidence in the process.

“President Tinubu urged all eligible voters to come out and vote without fear, emphasising that the democratic process thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance and mutual respect,” the statement read.

He appealed to voters, security personnel and officials of INEC to carry out their responsibilities calmly and professionally.

Tinubu encouraged eligible voters to turn out without fear, stressing that democracy thrives in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and mutual respect.

He also urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid violence, inflammatory rhetoric and any actions capable of undermining the credibility of the polls.

The President warned security agencies against high-handedness, intimidation or any conduct that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust, emphasising that their role is to safeguard lives and property while protecting the integrity of the ballot.

He further called on INEC to take necessary steps to boost voter confidence by ensuring timely accreditation, smooth voting procedures, accurate collation and prompt transmission of results in line with the Electoral Act 2026.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting institutions responsible for delivering free, fair and credible elections, expressing confidence that the outcome of the polls would reflect the will of the people and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.