INEC Seeks Peaceful Conduct In Rivers Assembly Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on political actors and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully as the February 21, 2026, Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections draw near.

The appeal was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers State, Professor Gabriel Yomere, during a state-level stakeholders’ engagement convened by the Commission in Port Harcourt.

The forum brought together leaders of political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, youth groups, and members of the media.

The bye-elections are slated for Ahoada-East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II.

While the Ahoada-East II seat became vacant following the resignation of its former occupant, Edison Ehie, who was appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Khana II seat has remained vacant since the death of its lawmaker, Dinebari Loolo, in September 2023.

Addressing stakeholders, Professor Yomere explained that the engagement was designed to strengthen collaboration among critical actors and ensure a credible, transparent, and violence-free electoral process.

The REC disclosed that the two constituencies cut across a total of 14 wards, with 242 polling units and a registered voter population of 112,950.

He stressed the importance of peaceful participation to enable eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Professor Yomere further emphasized the need to fill the vacant seats, noting that effective representation of the affected constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly is critical to inclusive governance and democratic stability.

He also used the opportunity to brief participants on preparations for the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

During the interactive session, stakeholders urged INEC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and to guarantee the neutrality, professionalism, and integrity of ad-hoc electoral personnel.

Speaking on behalf of political parties, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Rivers State, Nnanna Onyekwere, called for strict adherence to the rules of engagement by all contestants, while Convener of the Rivers Peace Initiative, Obinna Ebogidi, emphasised dialogue and restraint as key tools for preventing electoral violence.

On security arrangements, the Commissioner of Police in the state, represented by a Chief Superintendent of Police, James Njoku, assured INEC and other stakeholders of the Command’s readiness to provide adequate security before, during, and after the elections to ensure a hitch-free exercise.