‘I Remain Governor,’ Fubara Vows To Uphold Peace In Rivers

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his role as the leader of the coastal state, pledging to uphold peace and security and not support any action that could threaten public safety.

Fubara gave the assurance on Saturday while speaking as a special guest at the finals of the 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament, held in the state capital.

He emphasised that protecting lives and property remains a top priority and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his promises to the people of Rivers State.

“What is important is that I am still the governor of Rivers State, and we will continue to do what we have promised the Rivers people,” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction that the week-long tournament was conducted without any incidents, describing the peaceful atmosphere as proof that Rivers State is safe for residents, visitors, and investors.

“I am happy that you had your tournament for one week, and the president of the Port Harcourt Polo Club told me there was no incident. It shows that we are working and that Rivers State is safe. That is the basic responsibility of government,” he added.

However, Governor Fubara expressed disappointment over the recurring political crises in the state, noting that they have coincided with the annual polo tournament over the past three years.

“It is really unfortunate that each time you are having your tournament, there is always one problem. In 2024, you came to me and made some promises, but that January was hell. In 2025, you didn’t bother to come to me. This 2026, which I thought would be the finest, just landed me a love letter,” he lamented.

Despite these challenges, the governor assured that his administration would continue to discharge its responsibilities and support individuals and groups genuinely committed to the progress of Rivers State.

He also pledged that the state government would work to upgrade the Port Harcourt Polo Club, widely regarded as having one of the best natural grass polo pitches in the country.

Governor Fubara encouraged guests and polo players, including foreign participants, to enjoy the serenity of Port Harcourt and to counter negative narratives about the state by sharing positive and accurate information.

Dignitaries at the final match included the Argentine Ambassador to Nigeria, alongside polo players from across the country, with teams from India and Argentina participating in the week-long tournament.