APC Conducts Delegate Congresses Ahead Of Rivers Assembly Bye-Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted ward congresses in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas of Rivers State to elect delegates for the party’s primaries ahead of the February 21 House of Assembly bye-elections.

The congresses were held to select delegates who will vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming bye-elections for Ahoada East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II.

In Ahoada East State Constituency II, the exercise was monitored by the party congress and primary committee led chaired by Shehu Dange, with Smart Iheanazor a the Secretary, alongside members of the party’s appeal committee.

The committee moved round the six wards in the constituency to observe the conduct of the elections and ensure compliance with party guidelines.

Also present at the congress were observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Assistant Electoral Officer in charge of Operations for the Local Government Area, Okogbule Emilia.

Security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, were equally on ground to monitor the process and maintain order.

The congress was conducted peacefully across the wards, with party members participating in an orderly manner through a voice vote.

At the end of the exercise, five delegates were elected from each ward.

Similarly, the APC congress in Khana Local Government Area took place concurrently, with party officials overseeing the selection of delegates in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The party’s delegate congress and primary election committee is headed by Oyoala Peter.

The process was also monitored by INEC officials, and security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Five delegates were also chosen from each ward in the constituency.

The elected delegates from both constituencies will now proceed to vote in the APC primaries to determine the party’s candidates for the February 21 House of Assembly bye-elections in Ahoada East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II.

At the end of the exercise, Party officials expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the congresses, describing the exercise as a crucial step towards a successful participation of the APC in the forthcoming bye-elections.

While the Ahoada-East II seat became vacant following the resignation of its former occupant, Edison Ehie, who was appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Khana II seat has remained vacant since the death of its lawmaker, Dinebari Loolo, in September 2023.