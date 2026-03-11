Three More Senators Defect From PDP To APC

The Senate has announced the defection of three more senators from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Senator Amos Yohanna of Adamawa North, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas of Adamawa Central, and Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis of Zamfara Central.

Their defection letters were read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The senators cited internal crises within the PDP in their respective states as the major reason for their decision to join the APC.

Following the latest defections, the number of APC senators has risen to eighty-three, while the PDP’s representation has dropped to nineteen. Other parties’ representation stands at: Labour Party – zero; NNPP – one; SDP – one; ADC – four; and APGA – one.

Commenting on the wave of defections, the Senate President described it as a sign that the country is moving in the right direction. He recalled that the Senate under the 8th Assembly had lost 34 APC members to the PDP, but noted that the situation has now reversed.

He stated that the PDP has emptied itself into the ruling party, adding that he agreed with the Senate Leader that something must be right somewhere.

Akpabio credited the development to economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the harmonisation of foreign exchange rates, the removal of fuel subsidy, and measures aimed at strengthening fiscal management.

He also noted that the reforms have reduced the need for state governments to rely heavily on borrowing while helping to place Nigeria on what he described as a trajectory of economic growth.